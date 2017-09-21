Internauci reagują na antyrosyjski filmik Morgana Freemana

Nigdy nie myślałem, że aktor Morgan Freeman może być aż takim naiwniakiem, żeby dać się wciągnąć w tą idiotyczną propagandę. Zero szacunku dla niego.
I never imagined that actor Morgan Freeman could be that much of a simpleton to fall for this idiotic propaganda. I have zero respect 4 him pic.twitter.com/xEHk3gjUAx— Walid (@walid970721) 19 września 2017
Morgan Freeman mówi, że jesteśmy w stanie wojny z Rosją. Nawołuje: Włącz się do walki. To czysta propaganda. (…)
— Yasha Levine (@yashalevine) 19 września 2017
Czarnoskóry Amerykanin nazywający amerykańską demokrację wspaniałym przykładem to prawdopodobnie najsmutniejsza sentencja w historii współczesnej…
A Black American calling US democracy a "shining example" is possibly the saddest sentence in modern history…— Simone Tulumello (@SimTulum) 19 września 2017
Tak, panie Freeman, to jest scenariusz do filmu, a pan jest w nim aktorem propagandowym. Powinien pan dostać Oscara za tę rolę.
Yes, it is indeed a movie script, Mr Freeman, and you are an actor playing a part in spreading propaganda. This should get you an Oscar.— Ocean's Papa (@RickRoot714) 19 września 2017
Freeman udowadnia, że jest kolejnym idiotą propagandy. Smutne. Jak tu nie żałować naiwnego.
#Freeman proves himself to be just another #slave of the warmongering establishment propaganda factory. Just sad. Hard not to pity the fool. pic.twitter.com/KAGIqlnj2n— Varyagi ☦ (@varyagi) 20 września 2017
Ciekawe, ile mu za to zapłacili.
I wonder how much money he got for this.— sir Ismoke Alot (@sir_IsmokeAlot) 21 września 2017
(…) W dzisiejszym świecie każdy może się zeszmacić za pieniądze (…)
Didn't know Morgan is such a puppet for money. Anyone can become a bitch in this world for money. And tell all the lies to deceive people.— Mohammad Ehsan Sakhi (@EsakhiM) 21 września 2017
