Rejestracja
14:46 10 Listopad 2017
Warszawa+ 9°C
Moskwa+ 3°C
Na żywo
    Szukaj
    Przewodniczący ChRL Xi Jinping i prezydent USA Donald Trump wraz z żonami na uroczystej kolacji w Pekinie

    Trump skomentował wizytę w Chinach

    © REUTERS/ Thomas Peter
    Polityka
    Krótki link
    0 157 0 0

    Prezydent USA Donald Trump opisał swoje rozmowy w Pekinie z przewodniczącym ChRL Xi Jinpingiem jako produktywne, szczególnie w kwestii handlu zagranicznego i Korei Północnej.

    „Moje rozmowy z przewodniczącym Xi Jinpingiem były bardzo owocne zarówno w dziedzinie handlu, jak i w kwestii Korei Północnej. Jest on bardzo szanowanym i silnym przedstawicielem swojego narodu” — napisał Trump na Twitterze.

    Zobacz również:

    Trump nie przybył na spotkanie, na którym mógł porozmawiać z Putinem
    Trump: Problem Korei Północnej jest do rozwiązania
    Trump chce osiągnąć pokój... siłą
    Trump komiwojażer
    Tagi:
    Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Chiny, USA
    Standardy społecznościDyskusja
    Komentarz przez FacebookKomentarz przez Sputnik
    • Komentarz

    Wiadomości

    Wszystkie wiadomości
    Wszystkie wiadomości
    Wszystkie wiadomości

    Polecane

    Multimedia

    Miss Delta Amacuro, Sthefany Gutierrez
    Miss Wenezueli 2017
    Krach „europejskiego marzenia”
    Oj, nie dam rady!
    Najpotężniejsze armie świata
    Najpotężniejsze armie świata

    Znajdź nas

    pl.sputnik
    Zarejestrować się
    captcha
    WejściePolityka prywatności
    Naciśnięcie przycisku „Rejestracja” oznacza zgodę na przetwarzanie danych osobowych i akceptację polityki prywatności.
    Odzyskanie hasła
    captcha
    WejściePolityka prywatności
    Rejestracja
    Czy masz profil na pl.sputniknews.com?
    TakNie
    Rejestracja
    avatar

    Dzień dobry !

    Nie mam profilu na pl.sputniknews.com
    RejestracjaZapomiałeś hasło?Polityka prywatności
    Rejestracja
    avatar

    Dzień dobry !

    Wejście
    Mam profil na pl.sputniknews.com
    Zlikwidować konto
    Czy na pewno chcesz zlikwidować swój profil na pl.sputniknews.com?
    TakNie
    Twój profil został zlikwidowany! Możesz go odzyskać w ciągu 30 dni klikając na link wysłany w wiadomości na adres ukazany podczas rejestracji.
    Zamknij
    Standardy społeczności

    Fakt rejestracji i autoryzacji użytkownika na stronach Sputnik z pomocą konta lub kont użytkownika na portalach społecznościowych oznacza zgodę z poniższymi zasadami.

    Użytkownik zobowiązuje się swoimi działaniami nie łamać prawa krajowego i międzynarodowego.

    Użytkownik zobowiązuje się wypowiadać się z szacunkiem wobec pozostałych uczestników dyskusji, czytelników i osób figurujących w materiałach.

    Administracja ma prawo usunąć komentarze w języku innym niż język głównej części materiału prasowego.

    We wszystkich wersjach językowych strony sputniknews.com dopuszczalne jest redagowanie zamieszczonych przez użytkownika komentarzy.

    Komantarz użytkownika będzie usunięty, jeśli:

    • Nie jest zgodny z tematyką komentowanego materiału;
    • Rozpowszechnia nienawiść, dyskryminację rasową, etniczną, płciową, religijną, społeczną lub narusza prawa mniejszości;
    • narusza prawa niepełnoletnich, przyczynia im szkody w dowolnej formie, w tym także moralnej;
    • zawiera treści o charakterze ekstremistycznym i terrorystycznym, wzywa do działań sprzecznych z prawem;
    • zawiera słowa obraźliwe lub pogróżki pod adresem innych użytkowników, konkretnych osób lub organizacji, szkodzi ich godności lub narusza reputację;
    • zawiera słowa obraźliwe skierwane pod adresem agencji Sputnik;
    • narusza nietykalność życa prywatnego, rozpowszechnia dane osobowe osób trzecich bez ich zgody, narusza tajemnicę korespondencji;
    • zawiera opis lub link do scen przemocy lub okrutnego traktowania zwierząt;
    • zawiera informację o sposobach popełnienia samobójstwa, namawia do samobójstwa;
    • ma cel komercyjny, zawiera reklamę, nielegalną reklamę polityczną lub link do innych źródeł zawierających taką reklamę;
    • promuje produkty ub usługi osób trzecich bez odpowiedniej zgody;
    • zawiera wyrażenia obraźliwe lub słowa niecenzuralne, a także zawiera jednostki leksykalne mieszczące się w tym określeniu;
    • zawiera spam, reklamuje rozpowszechnianie spamu, serwisy masowej rozsyłki informacji i źródła zarobkowania w internecie;
    • reklamuje spożycie narkotycznych/psychotropowych preparatów, zawiera informację o ich przygotowaniu i spożyciu;
    • zawiera link do wirusów lub szkodliwych programów;
    • jest częścią akcji, w której pojawia się wielka ilość komentarzy z identyczną lub podobną treścią (flashmob);
    • autor pisze dużą ilość komentarzy ze zniekształconą lub trudną do zrozumienia treścią (flood);
    • autor łamie etykietę sieciową, wykazuje się agresywnością, pastwi się lub obraża (trolling);
    • autor wykazuje brak szacunku do języka, na przykład tekst komentarza napisany jest w całości wielkimi literami, lub nie jest rozbity na zdania.

    Administracja ma prawo bez uprzedniego powiadomienia użytkownika zablokować mu dostęp do strony lub usuąć jego konto w razie złamania przez użytkownika zasad komentowania lub odkrycia w działaniach użytkownika oznak takiego nadużycia.

    Użytkownik może zainicjować odtworzenie swojego konta/odblokowanie dostępu, jesli napisze mail na adres: moderator.pl@sputniknews.com.

    W mailu muszą zostać ukazane:

    • Temat: odtworzenie konta/odblokowanie dostępu
    • Login użytkownika
    • Wyjaśnienie przyczyn działania, które były naruszeniem wyżej wymienionych zasad i doprowadziły do zablokowania dostępu.

    Jeśli moderatorzy uznają za możliwe odtworzenie konta/odblokowanie dostępu, to zostanie to uczynione.

    W razie powtórnego złamania zasad i powtórnego zablokowania dostęp użytkownika nie będzie odtworzony, zablokowanie w takim wypadku jest całkowite.

    W celu skontaktowania się z grupą moderatorów prosimy o pisanie na adres moderator.pl@sputniknews.com.

    Wejście
    RejestracjaZapomiałeś hasło?Polityka prywatności
    Ok