Trump skomentował wizytę w Chinach

„Moje rozmowy z przewodniczącym Xi Jinpingiem były bardzo owocne zarówno w dziedzinie handlu, jak i w kwestii Korei Północnej. Jest on bardzo szanowanym i silnym przedstawicielem swojego narodu” — napisał Trump na Twitterze.
My meetings with President Xi Jinping were very productive on both trade and the subject of North Korea. He is a highly respected and powerful representative of his people. It was great being with him and Madame Peng Liyuan!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 listopada 2017
