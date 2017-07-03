Według wstępnych danych jest 9 rannych, dwoje z nich w stanie krytycznym.
Zdarzenie nie było atakiem terrorystycznym — informuje lokalna policja.
Przypuszcza się, że kierowca samochodu pomylił pedał gazu z hamulcem.
Incident outside Boston airport being treated as an accident, not an act of terrorism, law enforcement sources say https://t.co/kXxQoJqh3g pic.twitter.com/4KNZ2FEHCY— CNN (@CNN) 3 lipca 2017
BREAKING: Injuries reported after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Boston near Logan International Airport https://t.co/kXxQoJqh3g pic.twitter.com/brrWEo4kjL— CNN (@CNN) July 3, 2017
Wszystkie komentarze
Pokaż nowe komentarze (0)