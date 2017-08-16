Rejestracja
16 Sierpień 2017
    Międzynarodowe lotnisko Southend w Londynie

    W Londynie doszło do eksplozji w pobliżu lotniska

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Chris j wood / Southend Airport terminal building
    Świat
    Eksplozja miała miejsce w pobliżu międzynarodowego lotniska Southend w Londynie, donosi gazeta Daily Mail.

    Według gazety straż pożarna podąża na miejsce zdarzenia.

    Na opublikowanym przez gazetę zdjęciu widać gęsty czarny dym unoszący się nad budynkami.

    London poinformował o prawdopodobnym związku PI z katastrofą A321 nad Synajem
